PDP delegation to meet detained party chief Mehbooba Mufti in Srinagar on Monday

Mehbooba Mufti has been under house arrest for the last two months since the Centre abrogated the special status provided to Jammu and Kashmir.

A 10-member delegation of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will meet party chief Mehbooba Mufti on Monday. The meeting will take place in Srinagar, news agency ANI reported. Mufti has been under house arrest for the last two months since the Centre abrogated the special status provided to Jammu and Kashmir. The Peoples Democratic Party delegation will be led by General Secretary Ved Mahajan, former PDP legislator and spokesperson Firdous Tak told PTI.

The Narendra Modi-led government scrapped Article 370, the provision in the Indian Constitution that provided special status to J&K, through a Presidential order on August 5. The state has been under prohibitory orders since then and 200 mainstream political leaders were put under house arrest. Among the detained leaders were former Chief ministers Mehbooba Mufti, Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah. Earlier this week, senior BJP leader Ram Madhav had announced that the detained leaders would be released soon and that they would be allowed to resume normal political activity.

On Sunday, a National Conference party delegation met former J&K chief minister Farooq Abdullah at his residence in Srinagar. The 15-member delegation also met party vice-president Omar Abdullah. In a short video posted by news agency ANI, Abdullah can be seen smiling and talking to party leaders Akbar Lone and Hasnain Masoodi.

The meeting comes just weeks ahead of the Block Development Council (BDC) council elections. These polls will be the first to take place in the state since the abrogation of Article 370 and would be a test to the security situation. The BDC polls would be conducted on October 24 from 9am to 1pm. The results would be announced on the same day.

Section 144 of the CrPC was imposed across Jammu and Kashmir on August 5 and internet and communication lines were cut off across the region. The government cleared a bill dividing Jammu and Kashmir into two Union territories – Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.