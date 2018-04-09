PDP-BJP government has become a ‘non-performing liability’, says Congress

Sharma alleged that the PDP-BJP government led by Mehbooba Mufti had failed on all fronts. (PTI/Reuters)

The Congress today alleged that the PDP-BJP government in Jammu and Kashmir had become a “non-performing liability”, and said the administration must come out of deep slumber to infuse responsiveness and accountability in order to mitigate the sufferings of the people. “The PDP-BJP government has collapsed. It is non-performing liability in J&K,” Congress leader and former minister Sham Lal Sharma told reporters at a function in Chowki Choura area in Jammu. Expressing serious concern over scarcity of essential commodities, poor power and water supplies, Sharma said, “The administration must come out of deep slumber and infuse responsiveness and an element of accountability in its machinery in order to mitigate the sufferings of people.”

Sharma alleged that the PDP-BJP government led by Mehbooba Mufti had failed on all fronts. “The people of Jammu are experiencing difficulties due to the shortage of electricity, erratic water supply and scarcity of ration,” he said.

“The people have to struggle hard to get their basic amenities because the PDP-BJP dispensation is not paying due attention towards essential services such as road connectivity, providing ration to the people, health care, and water and electricity supplies,” he added.