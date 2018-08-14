PCI institutes national awards for print journalism

The Press Council of India (PCI) has instituted national awards to honour the country’s print journalists excelling in various fields. The national awards have the categories of Excellence in Journalism, Rural Journalism, Developmental Reporting, Photo Journalism, Best Newspaper Art and Sports Reporting.

Entries for the awards, to be given on the occasion of National Press Day on November 16, have been invited by September 4 from newspapers, news agencies or freelancers. Details of awards and entry procedure are available at www.presscouncil.nic.in. Awards have been instituted to encourage the media to pursue its duties following the dictum of ‘Freedom with Responsibility’, a release said.