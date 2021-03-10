PC Chacko quits Congress ahead of crucial Kerala elections, cites factionalism and lack of leadership

PC Chacko resigns from Congress

Senior Congress leader PC Chacko today resigned from the Congress. “I have quit Congress and sent my resignation to party’s interim chief Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi,” Chacko said while interacting with reporters. Chacko cited the factionalism within the party and said that it had become impossible for him to continue in the Congress. He also said that the Congress has been working like a headless party and has been continuing without president for over a year. The Congress, he said, has not been able to find a president for over a year. He also said that nobody is questioning the party leadership including Rahul Gandhi.

Chacko said that he had been been deliberating upon this decision for past many days. “I come from Kerala where there’s no Congress party as such. There are two parties – Congress (I) and Congress (A). It’s coordination committee of two parties functioning as KPCC,” he said. Chacko said that Kerala was facing a crucial election and people wanted Congress to come back but there was groupism practiced by top leaders of Congress. “I have been arguing with high command that this should be ended. But the high command is also agreeing to the proposal given by both groups,” the Congress leader said.

“Congress is a great tradition. Being a Congress man is prestigious thing but today in Kerala nobody can be a Congress man. One can belong to either ‘I group’ or ‘A group’. So I decided to call it a day. High Command is mute witness to this disaster and there’s no remedy,” Chacko said. He also said that the Congress has been diminishing every passing day and his resignation is a mark of his protest against the grand old party.