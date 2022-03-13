Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma arrested by Delhi Police in February for ramming DCP’s car, granted bail

A Paytm spokesperson declined to comment on the matter. The Delhi Police has impounded the JLR car.

Funder and CEO of Paytm Vijay Shekhar Sharma was reportedly arrested for rash or negligent driving late last month by the Delhi Police after being booked under IPC Section 279. He was later granted bail. Sharma was allegedly behind the wheels of the Jaguar Land Rover that had rammed into a vehicle of DCP (South District) last month outside The Mother’s International School on Aurobindo Marg.

According to an Indian Express report, the accident happened on February 22 and police registered an FIR based on the complaint of Constable Dipak Kumar, who is posted as a driver with DCP (South) Benita Mary Jaiker. According to the report, Sharma’s arrest was confirmed by Delhi Police spokesperson Suman Nalwa who said that he was released on bail.

Constable Kumar said that he along with Constable Pradeep had taken the vehicle to a petrol pump around 8 am and had to slow down near Mother’s International School due to traffic jam as people were dropping their kids at the school. While Pradeep got off the vehicle to clear the traffic, another vehicle rammed into the DCP’s vehicle from behind and managed to flee away from the spot.

“Our vehicle got damaged and Pradeep asked me to park on the side of the road. We informed our DCP and she asked me about the car. We told her that we had noted down the number, and then we lodged an FIR at Malviya Nagar police station,” said Kumar.

Police tracked down the car and found that it was registered with a Gurgaon-based company. The company informed the Police that it had given the vehicle to Sharma who is a resident of Greater Kailash-II. Sharma was called to Malviya Nagar police station, where he was arrested and released on bail.

A Paytm spokesperson declined to comment on the matter. The Delhi Police has impounded the JLR car.