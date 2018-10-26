Paytm conspiracy: Were Sonia Dhawan, husband Rupak Jain threatened? What we know so far

Sonia Dhawan has been sent to judicial custody (Express Photo/Gajendra Yadav)

Different versions have emerged days after three people including Paytm boss Vijay Shekhar Sharma’s former personal secretary and current vice-president Sonia Dhawan were sent to judicial custody in an alleged extortion case. The three accused in a case of alleged extortion of Rs 20 crore from the Paytm boss were identified as Dhawan, her husband Rupak Jain, a property dealer; and Devendra Kumar, an employee with Paytm’s administration department. The fourth accused in the case who allegedly made the extortion calls to Vijay and his brother Ajay, is on the run.

In a murky turn of events, the family of the accused has now claimed that they were being blackmailed. The police say that they are trying to verify claims by the accused’s family.

Dhawan’s husband Rupak had filed a complaint claiming that he had received a call on September 22 where an unknown person threatened to kill his wife Sonia and his mother and children. He said that the caller had also demanded Rs 5 crore.

The police said that they are not ruling out the possibility that this threat was planted by the family to make it appear that they are victims.

READ | The PayTm conspiracy: How Sonia Dhawan allegedly blackmailed Vijay Shekhar Sharma and got nabbed

“During investigation, it was discovered that only one call was made to Rupak as a threat. And no other follow up call was made. Through that one single call, we traced the SIM to a daily wage labourer belonging to Bahraich in Uttar Pradesh. However, since SIM cards trade hands a lot, we are yet to establish who actually made the call,” a police officer from Sector 39 police station told IE.

Earlier, the police investigation had revealed that Sonia had decided to blackmail Sharma about two months ago after her request for Rs 4 crore to buy a home was ignored. The police had said that this incident might have acted as a trigger.

The third accused in the case – Devendra has admitted to his role. “Yes, I did copy data for them. They asked me. I do not know the nature of the data, but she (Sonia) was the one who roped me into the controversy,” he told The Indian Express while inside court.

The police had carried out searches at the residences of the three arrested earlier this week and had recovered a pen drive containing crucial information and call records along with a hard disk which has some personal and confidential data of the company.

READ | Paytm extortion case: Accused sent to judicial custody; Vijay Shekar Sharma’s secretary wanted to buy property

“Since Dhawan’s husband Jain was jobless at the time and had suffered major loss in real estate business so a plan was hatched that she would steal data and give it to Kumar, who works in the administration department of the company, and he would further pass it on to his friend Rohit in Kolkata,” the officials had said.

The initial extortion call was allegedly made to Paytm founder’s brother Ajay Shekhar Sharma in September. The amount decided then was Rs 30 crore which came down to Rs 19 crore after multiple rounds of negotiations. After a couple of round of negotiations, the accused settled for Rs 10 crore.