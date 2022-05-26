Payback time! BJP’s Jitin Prasada corners Kapil Sibal over old tweet on Congress exit

Uttar Pradesh Minister Jitin Prasada, who had quit the Congress to join BJP last year in the run-up to the state assembly elections, decided to pay Kapil Sibal back in his own coin just after the senior leader announced on Thursday that he had quit the Congress.

Once a close aide to Rahul Gandhi and key Brahmin face of the Congress in UP, Prasada’s decision to leave the part drew sharp criticism from Kapil Sibal a year back. After Prasada parted ways with Congress, Sibal had taken a dig that even involved a wordplay on his name.

“Jitin Prasada joins BJP. The question is will he get ‘prasada’ from BJP or is he just a ‘catch’ for UP elections? In such deals if ‘ideology’ doesn’t matter changeover is easy,” Sibal, 73, had tweeted.

A year later, it was Prasada’s turn to pay back when Sibal announced while filing his nomination paper from the Rajya Sabha that he will be contesting as an independent candidate with the support of Samajwadi Party.

“How’s the ‘Prasad’ Mr Sibal,” Prasada tweeted, replying to the old tweet by Sibal.

After filing the nomination in presence of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, Sibal, while thanking Akhilesh, said, “I have filed my papers as an independent candidate. It is important to be an independent voice in parliament. If an independent voice speaks up then people will believe it is not linked to any political party.”

“We are all constrained by the fact that we are members of parties and have to abide by the discipline of that party but it is important to have an independent voice,” the former Union minister further added.

“We want to form a coalition and oppose the Modi government. We want to create an atmosphere in which we can oppose the BJP. I will personally work towards that,” he said.