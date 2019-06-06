Payal Tadvi suicide case: NCST to meet Maharashtra govt officials, BYL Nair Hospital authorities on June 8

By: |
Published: June 6, 2019 3:57:38 PM

A five-member team of the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) is in Mumbai to meet top government officials and the management of the BYL Nair Hospital regarding the Payal Tadvi suicide case.

Tadvi, 26, a second-year gynaecology student of TN Topiwala National Medical College, committed suicide in her hostel room on May 22.

A five-member team of the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) is in Mumbai to meet top government officials and the management of the BYL Nair Hospital regarding the Payal Tadvi suicide case. The team, led by NCST Chairman Nand Kumar Sai, will hold meetings with top administration and police officials, including the Maharashtra chief secretary, secretary (Health) and the Mumbai police commissioner, on June 8, an official said.

The commission will also meet the managing director, TN Topiwala National Medical College, and the management of the BYL Nair Hospital in connection with the case. The NCST official said the team is already in Mumbai and the chairman will reach on Thursday. The commission had earlier issued notices to the Maharashtra chief secretary, health secretary, Mumbai police commissioner and BYL Nair Hospital authorities, seeking a response from them in 10 days.

Tadvi, 26, a second-year gynaecology student of TN Topiwala National Medical College, committed suicide in her hostel room on May 22. Her family alleged that three of her seniors at the BYL Nair Hospital, to which the medical college is attached, taunted and hurled casteist slurs at her as she belonged to a Scheduled Tribe.

The accused have been booked under the Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, Anti-Ragging Act, IT Act and section 306 (abetment to suicide) of the Indian Penal Code. Tadvi had secured admission in a state-run medical college and hospital in Mumbai last year through a reserved category seat.

Follow financialexpress.com for all news and analysis on the Lok Sabha Elections 2019. Check Lok Sabha election 2019 schedule, Lok Sabha Constituency Details and updates on campaigning by Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Payal Tadvi suicide case: NCST to meet Maharashtra govt officials, BYL Nair Hospital authorities on June 8
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

NPA crisis: PSU banks staring at yet another spike in bad loans
Banking: Loan Loss
NPA crisis: PSU banks staring at yet another spike in bad loans
PSB banks bailout: Rs 2.5 lakh cr pumped in, yet Rs 4 lakh cr M-cap loss
PSB banks bailout: Rs 2.5 lakh cr pumped in, yet Rs 4 lakh cr M-cap loss
Allahabad Bank looks to recover Rs 2,000 crore bad loans per quarter
Allahabad Bank looks to recover Rs 2,000 crore bad loans per quarter
Exclusive: Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Kolkata in 12-14 hours? New Indian Railways train to be a dream come true!
RAILWAYS DREAM RUN!
Exclusive: Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Kolkata in 12-14 hours? New Indian Railways train to be a dream come true!
Indian Railways gets 1st trial corridor for semi-high speed trains; new tech allows for trials up to 250 kmph
Indian Railways gets 1st trial corridor for semi-high speed trains; new tech allows for trials up to 250 kmph
Vande Bharat Express sets new standards; becomes favourite among Indian Railways' passengers
Vande Bharat Express sets new standards; becomes favourite among Indian Railways' passengers
Toyota Glanza launched in India: How different it is from Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Toyota Glanza launched in India: How different it is from Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Hyundai Venue Video Review: Breaking the Maruti Vitara Brezza Shackles
Hyundai Venue Video Review: Breaking the Maruti Vitara Brezza Shackles
Hyundai Santro gets new updates for MY2019: Base Dlite trim renamed Era Executive
Hyundai Santro gets new updates for MY2019: Base Dlite trim renamed Era Executive
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition