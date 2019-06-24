Payal Tadvi suicide case: Court rejects bail pleas of 3 women doctors

Published: June 24, 2019 3:59:36 PM

Payal Tadvi, 26, a second-year postgraduate medical student attached to B Y L Nair Hospital here, allegedly committed suicide in her hostel room on May 22.

Tadvi’s family alleged that three of her seniors — Ahuja, Meher and Khandelwal — ragged and hurled casteist abuses at her, forcing her to take the extreme step.

A special court here on Monday rejected the bail pleas of three women doctors arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of their junior colleague at a civic body-run hospital. Judge P B Jadhav rejected the bail applications of Hema Ahuja, Bhakti Meher, and Ankita Khandelwal, who are in jail since their arrest on May 29.

