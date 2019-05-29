‘Pay attention to your constituency’: SC snubs Karti Chidambaram over plea seeking return of Rs 10 crore deposit with court

Published: May 29, 2019 11:13:43 AM

The bench was hearing Karti's plea in which he had sought return of Rs 10 crore deposited earlier by him in the apex court's registry, claiming he had taken the money on loan and was paying interest on it.

Karti Chidambaram is facing criminal cases being probed by CBI and ED (ANI File photo)Karti Chidambaram is facing criminal cases being probed by CBI and ED (ANI File photo)

The Supreme Court Wednesday dismissed a plea of Congress MP Karti Chidambaram seeking return of Rs 10 crore which he had deposited with the court’s registry for travelling abroad. Karti Chidambaram is facing criminal cases being probed by CBI and ED. A vacation bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Aniruddha Bose rejected Karti’s plea and said, “Pay attention to your constituency.”

