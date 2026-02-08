The possibility of an NCP merger continued to dominate headlines this week as Maharashtra party chief Sunil Tatkare indicated plans to hold “discussions” with Sunetra Pawar. The assertion came even as NCP-SP lawmaker Rohit Pawar insisted that the political family was “reuniting once again”.

‘Pawar family is reuniting once again’: Rohit Pawar

Maharashtra MLA Rohit Pawar — a member of the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) — insisted on Saturday that the family was “reuniting once again”. He noted that the Pawars had “come together spontaneously” that day and reiterated the late politician’s wish for his family to unite.

“It was Ajit Pawar’s wish that the entire family should come together, and efforts were being made by him… Whether it was Supriya tai or Pawar saheb, we were all making similar efforts. As the Pawar family, we are united, and Ajit dada’s dream that the family should remain together will surely manifest,” Indian Express quoted him as saying after voting in the Zilla Parishad election.

The Opposition MLA said he will explain the intentions behind the merger on February 12. Rohit Pawar also asserted that he would give a presentation on February 10 to raise various questions about the crash that claimed his uncle’s life.

“Why was the merger supposed to happen, and for what? What was Ajit dada’s true intention? Whether it had a political dimension or an emotional one? I will explain it on February 12,” he added.

Sunil Tatkare to hold talks with Sunetra Pawar

NCP state president Sunil Tatkare — who has vehemently resisted any merger discussions — also appeared to thaw towards the possibility this week. The senior politician said the issue will be discussed with Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar when she visited Mumbai.

“We had collectively made the decision to join the NDA under the leadership of Ajit dada… I have been saying this repeatedly when Ajit Pawar alive… We will hold discussions regarding the merger…NCP is Ajit dada’s political family…We will take a decision in this regard in a proper way,” he said.