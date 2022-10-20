Pawar, Fadnavis, Shelar on same dais; might give sleepless nights to some: Eknath Shinde

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and BJP leader Ashish Shelar on Wednesday shared the dais with Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar at a special dinner held in Mumbai on the eve of the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) polls, news agency PTI reported.

CM Shinde, speaking on the occasion, said that the meeting may give sleepless nights to some people, in an apparent reference to former CM Uddhav Thackeray. The CM was invited for a meeting over dinner.

“Pawar, Fadnavis and Shelar are on the same dais…It may give some people sleepless nights,” Shinde said.

“But this is not the place to indulge in politics. All of us are fans and supporters of sports; hence we have come together for its development irrespective of our political differences,” he added, as quoted by news agency PTI.

The Maharashtra CM also assured that pending issues, which includes renewal of land lease of the Wankhede Stadium, pending dues of the police will soon be addressed by the ruling government.

Shinde’s rebellion had led to the collapse of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in June this year. The MVA is made up of the Uddhav-led Shiv Sena faction, Congress and the NCP.

Polls for the posts of office-bearers (5), MCA councillors (9), and two representatives for the general council of T-20, Mumbai, will be held today.