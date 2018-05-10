Pawan Kalyan unfurls world’s largest Indian flag in Telangana

The flag, prepared by an organisation called ‘Vibrants of Kalam,’ is world’s largest Indian National Flag, it claimed. (Representative image: PTI)

Actor-turned-politician and Jana Sena Party founder Pawan Kalyan today unfurled the national flag, claimed to be the world’s largest Indian tricolour, here to commemorate the first war of the country’s independence that took place in 1857. According to a party release, the flag was 122 ft in length and 183 ft in width. The flag, prepared by an organisation called ‘Vibrants of Kalam,’ is world’s largest Indian National Flag, it claimed.

Speaking on the occasion, Kalyan quoted former President and educationist and philosopher Sarvepally Radhakrishnan as having said that the National Flag does not belong to any caste, religion or party and that it belongs to all. Kalyan administered a national integration pledge to a large number of youth who attended the event.