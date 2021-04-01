Pawan Kalyan to be NDA’s Chief Ministerial candidate in Andhra Pradesh, says BJP state chief Somu Veerraju

Pawan Kalyan will also campaign for Prabha in Tirupati. Kalyan will visit Tirupati on 3rd April.

Two weeks after the actor turned politician and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan threatened to call off the alliance with the BJP, the Andhra Pradesh BJP chief Somu Veerraju has said that the saffron party plans to make Kalyan NDA’s chief ministerial candidate in the state. The announcement has pleased the Jana Sena workers who were disappointed after the party did not field a candidate for the Tirupati Lok Sabha byelection and decided to support the BJP candidate from there. Andhra Pradesh will go to the polls in 2024. The state is currently ruled by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. If all goes as said, the state will witness a triangular contest between Jagan Reddy’s YSRCP, Chandrababu Naidu’s Telugu Desam Party and the NDA.

Addressing a coordination committee meeting of the BJP and JSP, Somu Veerraju said that Pawan Kalyan is also a choice of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Veerraju said that PM Narendra Modi is very fond of Pawan Kalyan and has repeatedly said that the BJP leaders should treat Kalyan with respect. Veerraju’s statement is being seen as an attempt to clear the air between the supporters of the two parties.

Jana Sena’s Political Affairs Committee chairman Nadendla Manohar also confirmed Somu Veerraju’s statement and expressed joy saying that a leader like Pawan Kalyan is essential for the State. He was addressing a meeting after releasing insurance bonds to the committed party workers. He said that Andhra Pradesh needs a leader like Pawan Kalyan who can work with dedication and honesty for the people.

Nadendla Manohar urged Jana Sainiks to work to ensure the victory of K Ratna Prabha, NDA’s candidate for the Tirupati (SC) Lok Sabha seat. Pawan Kalyan will also campaign for Prabha in Tirupati. Kalyan will visit Tirupati on 3rd April. He will take out a Padayatra from Emaarpalli to Shankarambadi Circle that will be followed by a huge public rally. If reports are to be believed, Pawan Kalyan did not want to campaign for the BJP following differences. However, Kalyan gave up at the last minute and decided to campaign for Prabha.

Earlier, Pawan Kalyan had said that he will start expanding the party’s base in Telangana as well. He said that though he had planned to focus more on Andhra Pradesh initially, but has decided to focus on Telangana as well due to the repeated requests made by party workers.