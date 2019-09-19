Pawan Kalyan furious after Twitter suspends accounts of 400 Jana Sena supporters

For the past few days, the popular actor had raised the harmful impact of uranium mining in the forests and its surrounding areas. (File photo)

Jana Sena party chief Pawan Kalyan has raised questions over Twitter suspending accounts of nearly 400 supporters of his party. Kalyan said it was unclear what prompted suspension of these accounts.

“I don’t understand the reason for suspending 400 twitter accounts of Janasena supporters. The reason behind the suspension of these accounts; just for standing by helpless people and their issues? And how do we understand this?” tweeted Kalyan.

The party has also launched an online protest with hashtag BringBackJSPSocialMedia. The move by the social media platform has been condemned by the actor’s fan, who demanded immediate restoration of these accounts.

The party has claimed that their protest against the uranium mining in Telangana’s Nallamalla forest could be the reason behind the incident.

For the past few days, the popular actor has raised the issue of harmful impact of uranium mining in the forests and its surrounding areas. In a tweet on September 11, 2019, Kalyan had extended his support to Save Nallamalla forest. “JSP will extend its support for savenallamalla,” tweeted Kalyan.

The actor added further, “Earth doesn’t belong to man, man belongs to Earth. — In 1852, the United States Government inquired about buying the tribal lands for the arriving people of the United States, and Chief Seattle wrote a marvellous letter in reply.”

In another tweet on September 17, 2019, the actor said, “A book was released at all Party meet yesterday; to make people understand the gravity of the situation in Nallamala’ by the activists of ‘Movement Against Uranium Project’. Anyone interested to understand the implications of the uranium mining in Nallamala forest.” On Sunday, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had asserted that the government was against uranium mining in Amrabad Tiger Reserve forest.