Cracks appear in JD-U over CAA-NRC-NPR; ‘nefarious agenda to divide India’, top leader writes to Nitish Kumar

Pavan Verma has urged Nitish Kumar to change stand concerning CAA, NRC, NPR. (File Photo/ANI)

Bihar Politics News: Cracks have appeared in Bihar’s ruling Janata Dal-United (JD-U) over the issue of Citizenship Amendment Act, Nationa Register of Citizens an National Population Register as a top party leader has written to Nitish Kumar asking him to change his stand.

In his letter to Kumar, who is party’s national president, JD-U’s national general secretary and spokesperson Pavan Kumar Varma described CAA-NRC-NPR combine as “nefarious agenda to divide India”.

“CAA-NRC combine is a direct attempt to divide Hindus and Muslims and create social instability. I request you to take a stand against CAA-NPR-NRC scheme and reject its nefarious agenda to divide India,” Verma said in his letter addressed to the Bihar CM.

“The nation is at a crossroad. The choice before political leaders is stark: either to work to save the idea of India as a plural, composite, multi-religious nation in which there is respect for all faiths, and social harmony and peace prevails, or, to see it being divided by organised attempts at creating discord and acrimony among Indians on the basis of religion,” he added.

Pavan K Varma,JD(U) in a letter to Bihar CM Nitish Kumar: CAA-NRC combine is a direct attempt to divide Hindus and Muslims, and create social instability. I request you to take a stand against CAA-NPR-NRC scheme and reject its nefarious agenda to divide India. pic.twitter.com/1ufAX7N12D — ANI (@ANI) January 5, 2020

Notably, Verma is second top JD-U leader after Prashant Kishor to raise questions over Nitish Kumar’s decision to support the BJP over CAA in Parliament. Kishor, who is party vice-president, has already gone publi with his disapproval over the matter.

Nitish Kumar had last month said that Bihar won’t implement NRC while asserting that Muslims in the state need not worry. “Kaahe ka NRC? Bilkul laagu nahin hoga” (NRC, what for? Will not at all be implemented),” Kumar had told reporters in Patna.

Verma’s letter has come just a day after deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi announced that the updation process of the National Population Register (NPR) will be carried out in Bihar from May 15 to May 28 this year.

Assembly elections in Bihar are due next year and the issues of CAA, NRC are certain to feature in the poll campaign.