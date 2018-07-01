Pauri Garhwal bus accident: 48 people killed; PM condoles deaths

“Extremely saddened by the bus accident in Pauri Garhwal, Uttarakhand. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families. I pray that those injured recover at the earliest. Rescue operations are underway and authorities are providing all possible assistance at the accident site,” Modi tweeted. (PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today conveyed his condolences to the families of those killed in a bus accident Uttarakhand’s Pauri district. At least 47 people were killed and 11 injured when an overloaded private bus fell into a 200-metre deep gorge near Gween village in the district. The bus was on its way to Ramnagar, according to the state police. “Extremely saddened by the bus accident in Pauri Garhwal, Uttarakhand. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families. I pray that those injured recover at the earliest. Rescue operations are underway and authorities are providing all possible assistance at the accident site,” Modi tweeted.

Rescue operations were carried out by police and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel, Pauri Superintendent of Police Jagat Ram Joshi said, adding that all the bodies have been recovered from the mangled remains of the bus. Uttarakhand Governor K K Paul and Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat have expressed grief over the loss of lives in the accident.

The chief minister has ordered a magisterial probe into the incident, besides announcing a compensation of Rs 2 lakh to the next of kin of those killed and Rs 50,000 for the injured, his office said.