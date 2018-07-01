Sunday shocker! Pauri Garhwal bus accident – 45 people die as bus falls in gorge in Nanidhanda, Uttarakhand

It is being said that the bus was a 28 seater and the number of passengers exceeded its capacity, a report in Jagran.com said. The bus fell into a canal beneath the road.

Pauri Garhwal bus accident: In a major mishap, as many as 45 people are believed to have been killed after a bus fell into a gorge in Uttarakhand’s Pauri Garhwal’s Nanidhanda area, according to local media reports. The shocking incident took place in Pipli-Bhaun motorway around 8.45 am, ABP News reports. According to ANI, as many as 12 injured people have been admitted to a hospital. The bus was en route to Ramnagar from Bhaun. The bus is said to have lost its control before falling into a gorge near Gwin overbridge.

