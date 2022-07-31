Patra Chawl land scam case: ED officials raid Sanjay Raut’s residence after repeated no-shows

After Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut skipped Enforcement Directorate’s multiple summons in connection with the Patra Chawl land scam case, the central agency raided the Rajya Sabha MP’s house in Mumbai on Sunday. The central probing agency arrived along with CRPF officials as they searched Raut’s residence in Bandup, located in Mumbai’s eastern suburbs.

The last summon that was issued to Raut to depose before the ED was on July 27. He had also skipped an earlier summon, stating that he was unavailable due to the ongoing Monsoon session at the Parliament.

The ED is probing Raut, his wife Varsha Raut and his close associates in connection with the alleged financial irregularities to the tune of Rs 1,034 crore in the re-development of Mumbai’s ‘Patra Chawl’. Raut, who is a close aide of former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, has time and again denied any wrongdoing and blamed the Central government for conducting a political witch-hunt against Opposition leaders including him.

Raut had appeared before the ED on July 1 where he was questioned for 10 hours. The ED has already attached assets of Raut and his family members worth Rs 11.15 crore under the anti-money laundering law Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The attached assets included eight land parcels at Alibaug, valued at Rs 9 crore and a flat at Mumbai’s Dadar worth Rs 2 crore.