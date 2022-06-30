Patra Chawl case: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut to appear before ED on Friday, days after MVA collapse

Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut on Thursday said that he will appear before the Enforcement Directorate on Friday in connection with the Patra Chawl money laundering case after the probe agency refused to grant more time to Raut. The Sena leader’s statement came after the ED turned down his request for the deposition to be held after July 7 citing hectic schedule.

“I will be going to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office tomorrow,” Sanjay Raut said today. While rejecting Raut’s exemption plea, the central probing agency had issued a second summons to Raut, asking him to appear before it on July 1. Raut has been called for questioning by the ED authorities in a case that dates back to 2008, when 672 tenants in Mumbai’s Patra Chawl were to be rehabilitated. Till date, neither were the tenants rehabilitated nor were they paid rent as per agreement after a certain point of time.

The construction company, which had taken the contract, had used the proceeds from the sale of the property to nine other developers and subsequently, from the booking amount from flat owners after the Meadows project was constructed. It has been alleged that the huge sum of money was diverted to Sanjay Raut’s close associate Pravin Raut. Pravin Raut then allegedly diverted the amount to others, including Sanjay Raut’s family.

Earlier, Raut while calling the ED case against him “a vendetta,” said, “I just came to know that the ED has summoned me. Good ! There are big political developments in Maharashtra. We, Balasaheb’s Shivsainiks are fighting a big battle. This is a conspiracy to stop me. Even if you behead me, I won’t take the Guwahati route.” Raut had made this statement when the ED had first summoned him and the fate of his government was hanging by a thread after 39 Shiv Sena rebel MLAs left Thackeray and camped in Guwahati for days. On Wednesday, CM Uddhav Thackeray eventually stepped down from the Chief Minister’s post, a day ahead of the trust vote.

Reacting to this, a defiant Raut told the media, “Shiv Sena is not born for power, power is born for Shiv Sena. This has always been Balasaheb Thackeray’s mantra. We will work and come to power on our own once again.”