Patparganj election result 2020: Manish Sisodia seeks third consecutive term

Delhi Election 2020: Manish Sisodia seeks re-election from Patparganj Assembly seat.

Patparganj (Delhi) Election Result 2020: The Patparganj Assembly seat is one of the 70 Assembly constituencies in Delhi. The seat falls in the East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency in eastern Delhi. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has fielded deputy CM Manish Sisodia from the seat for the third time. The BJP and Congress have fielded Ravi Negi and Laxman Rawat, respectively.

In the 2013 Assembly polls, Sisodia won from here by a margin of nearly 12,000 votes, defeating BJP’s Nakul Bhardwaj. In the February 2015 elections, he defeated BJP’s Vinod Kumar Binny by a margin of over 29,000 votes.

Sisodia is a close confidante of AAP national convener and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Sisodia was made the deputy CM of Delhi after party’s victory in the 2015 Assembly polls. He is contesting from Patparganj for the third consecutive time.

While he handled multiple portfolios including Education, Finance, Urban Development, and others, he is recognised for his work as the Education Minister of Delhi. He is credited for changing the face of government schools in the national capital by improving education quality and the infrastructure.

The BJP has fielded Ravi Negi against Sisodia. Negi is BJP’s Vinod Nagar Mandal’s (ward) president and originally hails from Uttarakhand.

The Congress has fielded Laxman Rawat. He is a newcomer in electoral politics and belongs to the Rawat community who migrated Garhwal Hills of Uttarakhand.

The Patparganj area is known for its industrial complex and residential colonies of the former diplomats and civil servants. The constituency has 2.14 lakh voters (1.21 lakh male and 93,000 female). Almost half of the population belongs to the Purvanchali community and migrants from Uttarakhand.