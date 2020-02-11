Patparganj Election Result 2020 LIVE: Manish Sisodia hopes to return for the third consecutive term

Manish Sisodia is seeking re-election from Patparganj assembly constituency.

Patparganj Assembly Election Result 2020 LIVE: Senior Aam Aadmi Party leader and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia is seeking re-election from Patparganj assembly constituency, which falls under East Delhi. His challengers are Ravi Negi of Bharatiya Janata Party and Laxman Rawat of the Congress. Sisodia has won Patparganj seat twice, 2013 and 2015. He had wrested this seat from the Congress which held this constituency for three terms — in 1998, 2003 and 2008. Sisodia, a trusted lieutenant of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, is in a direct fight with Ravi Negi, who is BJP’s Mandal (ward) president from Vinod Nagar. Negi is contesting assembly elections for the first time. Three years ago, Negi wanted to contest the municipal election but could not do so as his nomination papers were rejected. Like BJP, Congress too has fielded first-timer Laxman Rawat to take on AAP heavyweight Sisodia.

In 2015, Sisodia had a somewhat tough fight when he was taking on his own former party colleague Vinod Kumar Binny. Vinod was earlier with AAP and had defeated senior Congress leader Ashok Kumar Walia from Laxmi Nagar in 2013 assembly polls. Binny later quit AAP and joined the BJP, which fielded him against Manish Sisodia in 2015 assembly polls. Sisodia got 75,477 votes with 53.58 per cent vote share whereas Binny could secure just 46,716 votes with 33.16 vote share. The polling for Patparganj happened on February 8 and the counting will commence from 8 am on Tuesday.

