Patna: Unhappy over reservation policy, man hurls slipper at CM Nitish Kumar; arrested

Patna: Unhappy over reservation policy, man hurls slipper at CM Nitish Kumar

The Bihar Police on Thursday arrested a man in Patna for hurling a slipper at Chief Minister Nitish Kumar during an event here. According to a report in The Indian Express, the incident took place when Kumar and other JD(U) leaders were taking part in a ‘Chhatra Samagam’ (students congregation) of the party to mark the 117th birth anniversary of Lok Nayak Jayaprakash Narayan.

It said that the man hurled a slipper towards Kumar to protest against the current reservation policy. However, it missed the target by a few meters. He has been identified as Chandan, a resident of Aurangabad district.

As soon as the JD(U) workers present at the event noticed him hurling a slipper at the Chief Minister, they overpowered him and thrashed him. Later, he was handed over to police.

Police said that the slipper did not reach the stage where Kumar was sitting along with state JD(U) president Vashishtha Narayan Singh.

Watch video

While he was taken away by the police, Chandan told reporters that he hurled a slipper at the CM to register his protest against the discriminatory reservation policy. He said that

“Reservation helps even the better off among the SCs, STs, and OBCs… and the poor among the Dalits have been left to fend for themselves,” Chandan said.

Meanwhile, a local court in Punjab’s Malout on Thursday sentenced a man to two years in jail for hurling a shoe at then CM Parkash Singh Badal during an election rally last year.