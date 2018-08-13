Patna shelter home case puts JD(U) minister Shyam Rajak in dock over photos with treasurer Manisha Dayal

Troubles mounted for the Nitish Kumar-led NDA government in Bihar when two employees of a Patna-based shelter home for women with mental disabilities were arrested by the police in connection with the death of two inmates at state-run ‘Aasra Home’. They were taken into custody last evening amid reports of negligence on their part in providing medical treatment to the two deceased — Naushma alias Babli (40) and Poonam Bharti (18). Police said that a case has been filed against four and two officials of the NGO Anumaya Human Resources Foundation have been arrested. The officials have been identified as secretary Chirantan Kumar and treasurer Manisha Dayal.

Fresh from the outrage over the alleged involvement of a JD(U) minister’s husband in the Muzaffarpur shelter home case, another controversy appears to be dodging Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. This, after a photograph of his party leader and minister Shyam Rajak surfaced amid the controversy over the two mysterious deaths. However, the minister, in a statement to a television channel, denied any links with the NGO and said several people meet ministers everyday.

The photo in question is widely circulating on social media with many alleging that Dayal’s NGO enjoys a backing from the state minister. However, when the matter escalated and reported by media, the JD(U) minister defended himself saying “in the public life, it is his duty to meet the people”.

According to reports, Dayal is linked to many NGOs that is functioning in the state including on some of the government projects. Her NGO Anumaya Human Resource Foundation hogged the limelight on Friday when two inmates died under mysterious circumstances at the ‘Aasra Home’ in Patna. According to police, the death of two inmates happened due to lack of medical treatment.

Meanwhile, Patna SSP Manu Maharaj said that an SIT has been constituted to probe the death of the two inmates who died on Friday night at the Patna Medical College and Hospital. While the body of the 18-year-old girl was cremated on Saturday, a second post-mortem was done on the 40-year-old lady whose body is likely to be cremated today. A case of medical negligence is suspected.

“Two people have been arrested. We have got the report of 1 deceased person. Postmortem of 2nd person is being done. All aspects of the case are being investigated. Action will be taken against the culprit,” Ravi Kumar, District Magistrate, said. According to reports, the two were taken to the hospital on Friday where doctors declared them brought dead.

Police said that the arrested officials of the shelter home neither informed the police nor the social welfare department officials about the incident. Also, police said that they are looking for a doctor and a nurse who treated the two at the shelter home.

Preliminary investigation suggests that they died because proper medical treatment was not administered to them at the required time.

NH Khan, Patna IG, said that it was a lapse on part of the shelter home officials and the hospital. Khan said that police was not informed before the post-mortem, adding that the police came to know about the deaths on Sunday morning.

Meanwhile, a separate medical board has been set up to investigate the reason leading the death of two inmates. Police said that more staff of the shelter home are being quizzed.

The shelter home where they were living, was opened in May. At present, there are 70 inmates staying in the ‘Aasra Home’.

Dayal, however, rejected police’s theory of medical negligence. She said that a doctor was providing treatment to them and that a series of blood tests were recommended by the doctor. She, however, said that medicines were not given to the two on Friday as officials were at the Rajeev Nagar police station after neighbours made a bid to free few girls.

“The doctor had advised a series of blood tests, after which medicines were prescribed and we provided them to both women,” she said. The official said that a maid was at the shelter home and that since she is illiterate, she didn’t know which medicines were to be given. She also said that the maid had no mobile. According to Dayal, when officials returned to the shelter home from the police station, the two were rushed to the PMCH as their health had deteriorated. She said that while Babli was declared brought dead by the hospital, Poonam was put on ventilator support.

Contradicting her, PMCH medical superintendent said that Babli and Poonam were brought dead to the hospital ay 9:30 pm on August 10.