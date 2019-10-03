Patna floods Live: IMD predicts heavy rainfall in Patna for next two days; Rajendra Nagar, Kankarbagh still submerged

Patna rains: A view of a flood-affected colony at Rajendra Nagar in Patna. (PTI Photo)

Patna rain, weather forecast, Patna floods: Patna continues to reel under the impact of floods for the seventh day on Thursday. The flood was triggered after heavy rainfall lashed Patna and other districts of the state last week. Several areas in the capital are still inundated and are completely disconnected. Adding to the woes of people, the IMD has issued an alert, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall in Patna and nearby districts for the next 48 hours. The posh locality of Rajendra Nagar is still submerged. The Kankarbagh area is also under the water. People who were taking shelter at the roof are now leaving their homes. Several people have alleged that there was no arrangement from the government to provide drinking water and food. However, the administration has been saying that officials are out on roads and streets to help the affected people. The first floor of several homes in Rajendra Nagar and Kankarbagh are still submerged. While water receded from many areas, the water-logging in Rajendra Nagar and Kankarbagh have only added to the woes of the people.

Read More