Patna floods Live: IMD predicts heavy rainfall in Patna for next two days; Rajendra Nagar, Kankarbagh still submerged

Patna rain, weather forecast, Patna floods: Patna continues to reel under the impact of floods for the seventh day on Thursday. The flood was triggered after heavy rainfall lashed Patna and other districts of the state last week. Several areas in the capital are still inundated and are completely disconnected. Adding to the woes of people, the IMD has issued an alert, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall in Patna and nearby districts for the next 48 hours. The posh locality of Rajendra Nagar is still submerged. The Kankarbagh area is also under the water. People who were taking shelter at the roof are now leaving their homes. Several people have alleged that there was no arrangement from the government to provide drinking water and food. However, the administration has been saying that officials are out on roads and streets to help the affected people. The first floor of several homes in Rajendra Nagar and Kankarbagh are still submerged. While water receded from many areas, the water-logging in Rajendra Nagar and Kankarbagh have only added to the woes of the people.
Read More
Highlights
West Champaran MP and BJP's newly-appointed Bihar unit president Sanjay Jaiswal said that what has happenedin Patna is a case of administrative failure. The state government must review the situation, fix accountability and take exemplary action.
Union minister and senior BJP leader Giriraj Singh, a known detractor of Nitish Kumar, has said that NDA owed an apology to the people of Patna who have been voting for the coalition. "It is not a failure of the people of Patna. It is our failure. Residents of the city have reposed so much of trust in the NDA, especially the BJP. We owe an apology to them," he said.
In urban areas, 21.45 lakh people of 959 villages of 15 districts have been affected by the heavy rainfall and they are being provided relief at 45 relief camps and fed by 324 community kitchens. A total of 1,124 boats are being used to rescue the stranded population, the department said adding that 23 teams of the NDRF and the SDRF have evacuated 69,752 people from the water-logged areas.
The state capital was pounded by 342.5 mm of rainfall between September 27 and 30, as against the state average of 255 mm.
Union MoS for Health Ashwini Kumar Choubey said that teams of Indian Council for Medical Research and National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme will visit patna soon to draw a roadmap for prevention of outbreak of diseases usually seen in water-logged localities.
Chief Minister Nitish Kumar waded through water-logged streets, with his pyjamas folded up to knees, supervising rescue and rehabilitation work on late Tuesday night and urged people to have patience. Meanwhile, Union MoS for Health Ashwini Kumar Choubey met people stranded in water-logged areas and doctors at the AIIMS, Patna.
Bihar has received an average rainfall of 207.6 mm between September 27 and 29, way above normal, and the figure for the state capital stood at 342.5 mm for the period. With a let-up in the showers since September 30, restoration work was on in full swing.
At least 55 people have died in rain-related incidents in Bihar following torrential showers that took place between September 27 and 30. Bhagalpur accounted for the maximum number of 12 casualties. The causes of deaths include drowning, house collapse, falling of trees and electrocution.
Rajendra Nagar is a posh locality in Patna. The roads in Rajendra Nagar are still submerged, forcing people to leave their homes. The water-logging has onyl added to the woes of the public. In Karnkarbagh, the situation is similar to the Rajendra Nagar. The first floor of several homes are still submerged.
The heavy rains last week had triggered floods in Patna. Several roads and chowks were submerged, throwing normal life out of gear. Hwever, water receded from many area after rains stopped since Saturday.
The IMD has issued al alert, predicting heavy rainfall in Patna and other districts of Bihar for the next two days. An 'organge alert' is still in place in view of the bad weather condition.