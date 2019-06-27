Patna: Mob kills man who mowed down 3 kids sleeping on footpath with his speeding SUV

Family members mourn the death of 3 children, who died after a speeding car ran over them while they were sleeping on a footpath in Patna. (PTI Photo)

A driver was allegedly beaten to death by a mob soon after he allegedly mowed down three children who were sleeping on a footpath in Patna with his speeding SUV in the early hours of Thursday. After lynching the driver, the slum dwellers reportedly took out his co-passenger and brutally thrashed him. He has been admitted to a hospital in a critical condition. An injured child has also been admitted to hospital after being rammed down by the SUV driver, who supposedly lost control of his car, The Indian Express reported.

Identified as Saurav Ganguli, the driver was a resident of Nawada and he was going to Fatuha to appear for his graduation examination papers. At around 1.15 am Thursday, he lost control of his speeding sports utility vehicle, XUV 500, and hit three children at a slum colony before coming to a halt after hitting an electricity pole. The pole also fell down due to the impact of the speeding car. Ganguli’s co-passenger, Manish Kumar, has been undergoing treatment at a local hospital and is said to be critical.

Additional Superintendent of Police Patna City, Baliram Choudhary told The Indian Express that the accident took place due to driver’s negligence and it seemed that he was sleepy while driving. The car had hopped an about two-feet high footpath, he added.

The three deceased kids were all under the age of 15 years. Another child aged 10 was critically injured and was undergoing treatment at the hospital. The entire incident was captured on the CCTV cameras installed in the area. The accident took place in Kumhrar area of Patna. Locals in the area also staged a demonstration after the accident.

The Bihar government has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased.