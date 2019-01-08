Patna HC issues notices to Nitish Kumar, ex-CMs on allotmant of government bunglow

Patna High Court

Taking suo mou action, the Patna High Court asked Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his predecessors to file their response on why former CMs can’t in private accomodations in the city even after provided security. Kumar and former CMs have been asked to respond within four weeks.

The court’s decision came after Kumar and other leaders filed a PIL on allocation of bungalows to former chief ministers for life. The court will next hear the case on February 11.

The High Court on Monday refused Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav’s plea challenging state government’s order to vacate the bungalow that was provided to him during hs tenure as deputy chief minister in 2015. He, however, continues to occupy the residence even after alliance between JD(U) and RJD was broken.

State government has asked Tejaswi Yadav to exchange residence Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi. Tejaswi had written a leeter to Nitish Kumar in September last year requesting that he be allowed to retain it.

Patna High Court in October last year refused Tejashwi’s plea against the Bihar government’s appeal to evict him from his official residence. He again appealed challenging the order in November.

The court while taking a suo motu action of PIL asked the government and ex CMs to reply on why they cannoy live in private residences even if provided security by the government.