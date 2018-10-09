Patna HC dismisses anticipatory bail plea filed by ex-minister Manju Verma

Manju Verma

The Patna High Court Tuesday dismissed an anticipatory bail plea filed by former Bihar minister Manju Verma who is facing arrest in an Arms Act case, which cropped up in course of raids conducted by the CBI in connection with the Muzaffarpur shelter home sex scandal case. Justice Sudhir Singh turned down the application of Verma, against whom an FIR was lodged in August at Cheria Bariarpur police station of Begusarai district after the seizure of bout 50 cartridges from her in-laws residence.

Verma, the second term JD(U) MLA from Cheria Bariarpur in Begusarai district, could not be contacted for comment after the high court did not accept her anticipatory bail request as her mobile phone was switched off.

The seizure was made during a raid conducted at Verma’s Patna and Begusarai residences by the Central Bureau of Investigation in connection with the case of sexual abuse of minor girls in the state-funded shelter home at Muzaffarpur.

Verma had stepped down as the Social Welfare minister following reports alleging close links between her husband Chandrashekhar Verma and Brajesh Thakur, the prime accused in the scandal. She had moved the Patna High Court after her anticipatory bail plea was rejected by a Begusarai court on August 25.

The sordid episode in the Muzaffarpur shelter home had drawn national condemnation.