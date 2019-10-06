Patna floods not a natural calamity, failure of Nitish govt: Tejashwi Yadav

A fruit vendor pushes his cart through floodwaters at Rajendra Nagar, in Patna. (PTI Photo)

As Bihar continues to battle heavy floods, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader hit out at the Nitish Kumar government saying that the water-logging in Patna exposed the failure of the drainage system. “This isn’t a natural calamity. During floods, the administration could not even find maps of the city,” Yadav told news agency ANI.

The leader of the Opposition in Bihar Assembly added that the way the situation is being handled also pointed towards corruption within the state government. “The entire city has been inundated with rainwater. It is a complete failure of the drainage system and tells about the huge scam,” Yadav said.

The death toll due to rain-related incidents in Bihar rose from 97 to 73 on Sunday. In the last couple of weeks, Bihar witnessed an unprecedented spell of rains that badly affected its capital city – Patna. The water breached the normal level entered into homes in the heart of city. Officials on Sunday said that major rivers like Punpun and Ganga are showing a declining trend in water level.

Tejashwi Yadav also called for chief minister Nitish Kumar’s resignation after several areas in Patna remained inundated following three days of incessant rainfall since September 27. “Nitish Kumar talks of development, but where is development? How is Patna a smart city then? Nitish Kumar should take responsibility and resign,” the RJD leader said.

The RJD leader added that offers who are responsible for the deluge had suddenly gone abroad or taken ‘sanyas’ (renunciation).

The state has also been battling a dengue outbreak after the severe floods. Over 900 cases of dengue have been reported across Bihar till Sunday.

Reports suggest that the authorities have engaged heavy-duty pumps to flush out water from the worst-affected localities such as Rajendra Nagar, Kankar Bagh, and Pataliputra Colony.