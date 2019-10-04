As Patna reels under floods, Tejashwi Yadav campaigns in Haryana for sister’s husband 

Lalu Prasad’s heir apparent Tejashwi Yadav. (PTI)

Tejashwi Yadav campaigns in Haryana: Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav has been on a tweeting spree criticising the Nitish Kumar government of not doing enough for Patna residents who are battling the worst floods in decades. However, Yadav himself is missing in action on the ground. Tejashwi, RJD chief Lalu Yadav’s younger son, was spotted in Haryana campaigning for his sister’s husband.

Tejashwi was in Haryana’s Rewari to boost brother-in-law and Congress candidate Chiranjeevi Rao’s election campaign as he filed his nomination on Thursday. In a video posted on Twitter by Rao, Tejashwi could be seen giving a pep talk to Congress workers. He asked them to work as a unit underlining the importance of securing every booth.



Ever since the deluge followed by heavy showers a week ago hit Patna, Tejashwi has hardly missed an opportunity to target both CM Nitish Kumar and his deputy Sushil Kumar Modi. However, the leader of opposition in the Bihar Assembly, Tejashwi, has limited himself to Twitter and has not been seen on the ground with the people in this time of crisis.

Keeping away from the state at crucial times is not new to or Tejashwi Yadav. He was nowhere to be seen when the Bihar witnessed over 100 deaths due to encephalitis. In fact, the former deputy CM was nowhere to be seen after RJD’s disastrous performance in the Lok Sabha elections where the party failed to win even a single seat. Tejashwi had skipped the whole monsoon session of Bihar assembly leaving it to mother Rabri Devi to look after party matters. He returned to Patna after nearly a gap of two months. Tejashwi had told reporters that he was undergoing ‘treatment in Delhi’.