Patna floods: High court lawyer files complaint against Nitish Kumar, Sushil Modi and others

Patna floods: Complaint filed against Nitish Kumar and Sushil Kumar Modi.

A complaint was filed against Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi over the recent floods in Patna that left the city paralysed for more than a week. Several state ministers and Patna Municipal Corporation (PMC) officials have also been named in the complaint.

The complaint was filed in the court of Patna Chief Judicial Magistrate under several sections of the IPC including 302 (murder) and (120B) criminal conspiracy. The complainant, an advocate at High Court, has sought action against Kumar, Modi and others for inaction during the crisis.

Besides Kumar and Modi, those who have been named in the complaint include Cabinet minister Suresh Kumar Sharma, PMC Mayor Sita Sahu, Commissioner Amit Kumar Pandey, Bihar Urban Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited Managing Director Amrendra Prasad Singh, Ex-UDD principal secretary Chaitanya Prasad and Ex-Patna Commissioner Anand Kishor.

The complainant said that several people lost their lives and government and private properties worth over Rs 100 crore were damaged due to the ‘man-made’ flood. He said that flooding in the capital was caused due to the non-maintenance of the drainage system and the failure of the government machinery.

Patna, the capital of Bihar, was flooded a few weeks ago after heavy rains lashed the city and neighbouring districts. The posh Rajendra Nagar, Kankarbagh localities were waterlogged for almost a week. The historic Gandhi Maidan, busy Dak Bungalow Chauraha were also inundated.

The complainant claimed that even after 18-20 days of flooding, some of the affected areas were water-logged.

As many as 73 people lost their lives in different districts of the state due to floods in September.