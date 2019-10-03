Patna flood: Makeshift boat carrying BJP MP Ram Kripal Yadav overturns in river – watch video

BJP MP Ram Kripal Yadav falls into river in flood-hit Patna.

Bharatiya Janata party (JP) MP from Patliputra Ram Kripal Yadav had a narrow escape on Wednesday night when he fell into a river while he was surveying the flood-hit areas in the constituency. The incident took place in Dhanarua block of rural Patna which falls in Yadav’s constituency.

The second time MP from Pataliputra had gone to take stock of the flood situation. Yadav and his supporters were standing on a makeshift boat. There were eight people on the boat including the BJP MP. The boat, however, overturned, prompting the locals to jump in and rescue the leader. The incident was caught on camera.

Yadav was coming back from a village in the Dhanarua block of rural Patna when the incident took place. The boat was made of bamboo shoots and inflated tyre-tubes. It was tipped as he was trying to cross the river along with his supporters.

Watch video: Boat carrying Ram Kripal Yadav overturns in Patna



The MP remained unconscious for a few seconds after locals rescued him. The crowd fanned him with their ‘gamchas’ (towel) to help him recover. Yadav who looked haggard from the shock and suffocation, was led to his destination.

Yadav is a former deputy mayor of Patna and known for his hands on approach. He had joined the BJP in 2014 after snapping his long ties with RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav. In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, he defeated Lalu’s daughter Misa Bharti and retained the seat in the 2019 polls.

State capital Patna is among the worst-affected 15 districts where heavy rains last week triggered floods. Many areas in Patna are still inundated. According to IMD’s prediction, Patna is likely to once again receive heavy to very heavy rainfall for the next 48 hours.