Patna explosion: Seven injured in blast at house near Gandhi Maidan

Published: February 10, 2020 10:59:30 AM

Patna explosion, Gandhi Maidan road: The blast took place at a house near Gandhi Maidan in Patna.

Blast in Patna: As many as seven people were injured in an explosion at a house near the iconic Gandhi Maidan in Patna, news agency ANI reported. All the injured persons were rushed to the PMCH where the condition of two is said to be critical.

According to police, the explosion damaged two houses in the vicinity. “It seems a bomb that had been kept at this house exploded, damaging two houses. Injured people have been shifted to a hospital,” police told ANI.

Police said a probe is underway to ascertain details as to what caused the explosion. More details are awaited.

This is a developing story. More details awaited.

