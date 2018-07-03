‘Pathetic situation in Delhi government school’: Delhi High Court raps Arvind Kejriwal government

The HC said that the fully-aided government school was under pathetic circumstances and ordered immediate provision of water and toilet facilities in the school.

The Delhi High Court has blown holes into the Aam Aadmi Party’s tall claims on education being the top focus of the Arvind Kejriwal-led government in Delhi. Contrary to the Delhi government highlighting its initiatives and achievements on education, the Delhi High Court came down heavily on the city government over the lack of basic amenities and infrastructure at a school in city’s Karawal Nagar area.

The bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar also directed the Deputy Director of Education to conduct a physical inspection of the school. The school in question – Alok Punj Senior Secondary School at Karawal Nagar in north east Delhi – was run earlier by a society, but was taken over by the Delhi government later.

The court further directed the Education Department to file a status report within 10 days after carrying out the inspection. “It is 100 per cent aided. Look at the facilities. This is pathetic,” the bench said. Listing the matter for further hearing on July 30, the bench said, “Immediate steps be taken to ensure water and toilet facilities are made available (at the school)”.

The direction came on a PIL filed by an NGO named Social Jurist. The NGO, which filed its petition through advocate Ashok Agarwal, sought directions to the Delhi government to provide adequate infrastructure and amenities to the faculty and over 2,600 students of the school.

The NGO has also claimed in its plea that the land allotted for a playground for the school kids was being used for dumping garbage and domestic waste. The petition also alleged lack of sufficient teaching faculty in the school with 72 posts of teachers being vacant.

In 2017-18, Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia had allocated Rs 13,997 crore, which is 26 per cent of the total budget, for the education sector in the budget for 2018-2019 fiscal. The new budget proposal by Sisodia, who also holds the education and finance portfolios, promised installation of CCTV cameras in school buildings, self-defence training for girl students, promotion of sports in schools and setting up of a world-class skill centre.