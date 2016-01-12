Pathankot attack: Pakistan has promised effective action, says Rajnath Singh

Pakistan has promised “effective action” vis-a-vis the suspected Pakistani links to the terror attack on the IAF base in Pathankot, Home Minister Rajnath Singh said on Tuesday.

There was “no reason to distrust them so early”, the minister told the media here. “We should all wait (for Pakistani action).”

India says terrorists from Pakistan were responsible for the January 2 attack on the Indian Air Force base in Pathankot that left seven security personnel dead. All six terrorists were killed.

New Delhi says it has provided “actionable intelligence” to Islamabad to act against those who plotted the audacious attack.