Patanjali gets Uttar Pradesh nod to give land to subsidiary firm to set up food park

Patanjali gets UP nod to give land to set up food park

The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday gave its go-ahead to Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali Ayurved to transfer its land to its subsidiary company in Greater Noida for setting up a 6,000-crore mega food park. The decision by the state Cabinet came almost a fortnight after Patanjali managing director Acharya Balkrishna threatened to shift the project out of UP owing to the ‘non-cooperative and indifferent attitude’ of the Yogi Adityanath government. The nod enables the Haridwar-based Patanjali group to meet the Centre’s June 30 deadline to fulfil its various conditions, including acquisition of land, to set up the food park.

For the Yogi government, which has been trying hard to build an investor-friendly image, Patanjali’s threat to pull out was like waving of a red flag, forcing it to go all out to salvage its image. While BJP president Amit Shah met Ramdev under the party’s ‘Sampark for Samarthan’ campaign a day after the threat on social media, chief minister Yogi Adityanath, too, called up Ramdev and Balkrishna to assure them of speedy disposal of their files and cooperation by the state government. The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) had in 2016 allotted 455 acres for the food park project under the name of Patanjali Ayurved.

Later, the company wanted to sub-lease 91 acres to Patanjali Foods and Herbal, a PAL subsidiary. However, YEIDA withheld the permission, saying that it could not provide the benefits under the central government’s food park scheme because the allotment of this land was not as per the terms and conditions of the scheme.

After the company’s threat, the state government went into an overdrive to complete the formalities. But as all the documentation formalities could not be completed within the Centre’s earlier deadline of June 15 to Patanjali, the UP government wrote to the Union food processing ministry, requesting it to extend the deadline for the firm till June 30, so that the modalities for land transfer could be completed. Subsequently, the Centre granted two-week extension to Patanjali for completing all the formalities for the project.

The proposed food park would be spread across 455 acres and would come up at the cost of `6,000 crore. Of the land, 430 acres have been allotted for industrial use and 25 acres for institutional use to Patanjali Ayurveda, on which the group has plans to build a university and research centre.

The company claims that the mega food project in Greater Noida would produce goods worth `25,000 crore annually and also create 10,000 direct jobs apart from helping farmers in UP double their income.