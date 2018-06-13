Patanjali Food Park row: Another big step by Yogi Adityanath, relief for Baba Ramdev’s company

Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government has asked Union Food Processing Ministry to extend the time for its sub-lease.

The big political controversy over Patanjali Food Park along Yamuna Expressway in Uttar Pradesh may end soon. In a big relief for Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev-led Patanjali, Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government has asked Union Food Processing Ministry to extend the time for its sub-lease. The UP government, in a letter to Food Processing Ministry, asked for time till June 30 for the grant of sub-lease. Initially, the time granted by the government was set till June 15, ANI reported today.

On Friday, Food Processing Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal had asked Uttar Pradesh government to expedite the process for Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali Ayurved to set up the proposed Rs 6,000-crore mega food park. “I have written to the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister to sort out all the issues and expedite the process for setting up of this proposed food park,” Badal had said. Badal, citing regulations for mega food park, said that lad has to be sub-leased for units being set up in the park, adding that the state has to give permission for the same.

Badal had told a gathering that Ramdev-led company had been given time till June to fulfill all the conditions. Asked whether other companies were facing similar problems in putting up mega food parks, she said: “I personally review the progress of the project on quarterly basis. We coordinate with other ministries and state governments to expedite the process”.

A controversy had erupted earlier this week after Patanjali stated it was pulling out of the mega food processing project along the Yamuna Expressway in Uttar Pradesh. Group’s MD Acharya Balakrishna cited non-cooperation from the state government and delay in clearances for transfer of land. However, the company later said it was reviewing the decision to pull out of the project after getting assurance from state chief minister Adityanath.

Later, PTI reported that Adityanath directed officials to expedite the process for Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali Ayurved to set up its food park. The Haridwar-based company had proposed to invest up to Rs 6,000 crore to set up a plant over 425 acres of land along the Yamuna Expressway.