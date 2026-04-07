The Assam Police will “hunt down Pawan Khera from pataal” (netherworld), Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma warned, escalating a face-off with the Congress leader following the latter’s allegations against Sarma and his family. The remark came after Khera was not found at his Delhi residence as an Assam Police team reached his Delhi residence of Congress leader for questioning in connection with a case filed by Sarma’s wife.

Speaking to the media in Jorhat, Sarma asserted that the Congress leader should have consulted with the foreign minister before levelling allegations against his wife, Rinki Bhuyan Sarma, claiming that she holds three international passports.

“Are you crazy? If you don’t know the truth, then why did you put it? You should have asked earlier…First, you should have asked the foreign minister whether it was right or not and that we have received this allegation,” CM Sarma said.

Furthermore, he asserted that Assam Police will find Pawan Khera even from “paatal” to end this game of “Luka-chuppi”

“Assam Police ko nahi jante hain.. Pataal se bhi ukhar ke le ayega‘ (They don’t know the Assam Police… they will hunt him down even from the netherworld),” asserted Sarma, according to PTI.

Earlier in the day, the Assam Chief Minister had slammed the Congress for “not verifying” the documents based on which it brought allegations against him and his family.

Himanta Sarma vs Pawan Khera battle escalates

Congress leader Pawan Khera had on Sunday alleged that Sarma’s wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sarma holds three passports — from India, the UAE, and Egypt — and owns undisclosed luxury properties in Dubai, along with a company in Wyoming, USA. He said these details were not declared in the chief minister’s election affidavit.

The Sarma family has strongly denied these claims, terming the documents “AI-generated fabrications” circulated by Pakistani social media groups.

Responding to the accusations, CM Sarma had earlier vowed stern action, stating, “Before levelling an allegation, he should have asked the Foreign Minister. Kharge ji has aged, yet he speaks like a madman. Assam Police can find and bring people from ‘pataal’ as well. I suspect Rahul Gandhi has given him these documents. So this case will extend to Rahul Gandhi. Do not try to scare us. This is Assam, and we have fought against Islamic invasion 17 times.”

Following the police searches at Khera’s residence, Assam Police DCP Debajit Nath said, “We have searched his house. We can’t give more details.” CM Sarma also claimed that Khera “ran away” to Hyderabad after the searches, adding, “I have come to know through the media that the police have gone to his residence in Delhi, but he has run away to Hyderabad. The law will take its own course.” Assam’s Assembly elections are scheduled for April 9, with campaigning concluding Monday evening and counting of votes on May 4.

With inputs from agencies