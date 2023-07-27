Hoping for “some light in their lives” in the face of a bleak political future, Union minister and Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal and Thursday took a dig at Opposition leaders who staged a unique protest in Parliament on Thursday.

The Opposition, which has been protesting against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s silence on the Manipur issue and has stalled proceedings in both Houses of Parliament demanding a statement from the PM, participated in a “black protest” on Thursday. Most Opposition members were seen wearing black attire in both Houses of Parliament as part of the protest.

Taking a swipe at the Opposition’s protest, Piyush Goyal said that it was unfortunate that the rival parties were politicising an issue as sensitive as Manipur.

“I think that the people who are wearing black clothes can’t understand the increasing power of the country….Their present, past and future are black. But we hope there will be light in their life too…,” he said.

#WATCH | Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha, Piyush Goyal makes a remark on the black clothes worn by Opposition MPs soon after EAM Dr S Jaishankar's statement on the latest developments in India's Foreign Policy.



He says, "Unfortunate that politics is being done even on such a… pic.twitter.com/tLIiYEChGE — ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2023

His remarks came soon after a statement by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on the country’s foreign policy in the Upper House was disrupted by sloganeering by Opposition leaders.

“If you claim to be INDIA but do not want to listen to India’s national interests, then what kind of INDIA are you? You are an INDIA which is prepared to sacrifice national interest, that is not India,” Jaishankar said as slogans of “India, India” by Opposition leaders were countered by the Treasury benches by “Modi Modi” slogans.

#WATCH | NDA MPs chant "Modi, Modi" in Rajya Sabha as EAM Dr S Jaishankar makes a statement on the latest developments in India's Foreign Policy. To counter this, INDIA alliance MPs chant "INDIA, INDIA."

Speaking to the media outside Parliament, Jaishankar said that it was a “sorry state of affairs” when a Foreign minister is being blocked from making a statement in Parliament.

“On certain issues people should put politics aside, and think about the country. They should be prepared to listen to where we have made progress. This is good for the country. It’s not just an achievement of a government, but of the country,” Jaishankar added.

Both Houses of Parliament witnessed frequent disruptions amid protests and sloganeering by the Opposition as well as Treasury benches. While Opposition members raised slogans demanding the PM’s statement on Manipur, the Treasury benches responded with “kaale kapde, kaala kaam, nahin sahega Hindustan” as the Leader of Opposition rose to speak.