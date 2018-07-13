Passport verification done, Ghaziabad trainee cop asks woman journalist for ‘hug’ in exchange; check what happened next

A complaint was filed at Indirapuram police station and Uttar Pradesh police swung into action

In a shocking incident, a trainee sub-inspector (SI) wanted a ‘hug’ from a female journalist for ensuring police verification for her passport renewal, according to Indian Express report. The incident took place in Ghaziabad on Thursday. The woman journalist has revealed her ordeal in a series of tweets. An FIR was registered against the accused at Indirapuram police station. Director General of Police (DGP), Uttar Pradesh, has ordered an enquiry and the accused policeman has been suspended by the Ghaziabad SSP, the state police said in a Twitter post.

The incident happened when the policeman reached the woman’s residence on Thursday morning as part of the usual procedure for passport verification. The woman alleged that once the verification was done, the cop asked the applicant what she could give him in return. “Safety of an applicant, especially that of a woman, during police verification for passport renewal is a big lacuna. The policeman who came for my verification just a few minutes ago in Ghaziabad made me feel pathetically uncomfortable,” she tweeted and tagged Ghaziabad police, Home Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, and the UP CM.

In another tweet, she alleged, “The policeman had the audacity to ask for a ‘hug’ after saying ‘I have done your verification. Now, what will you give me?’.” She also mentioned the name of the SI in her tweet. “The experience was so scary that I had to ask my helper to stay back until the man left the house. Clearly, the policeman was intentionally trying to delay the proceedings in order to buy more time and look for a chance,” she added.

A complaint was filed at Indirapuram police station and Uttar Pradesh police swung into action. “We deeply regret such inappropriate behaviour on the part of the policeman. On the instructions of DGP UP, an enquiry was ordered and the policeman concerned has been suspended by the Ghaziabad SSP,” UP Police wrote in its Twitter handle. A senior Ghaziabad officer said, “A complaint was received and an FIR registered. The SI has been suspended. A departmental inquiry has also been initiated.”