Passengers made to sit inside flight without AC for 1.5 hours, IndiGo denies allegations

(Representational Image, Source: PTI)

It was a horrid 90 minutes for several passengers after they were made to sit inside an aircraft on Monday without air-conditioning. The IndiGo flight that they took from Delhi to Kolkata was delayed for nearly one-and-a half-hours due to a technical snag.

According to a report by TOI, a passenger alleged that there was no AC in the flight and since they had boarded in the afternoon, sitting inside became increasingly suffocating. The IndiGo Delhi-Kolkata flight (6E 786) was scheduled to depart at 3.20 pm but finally took off around 5 pm.

The passenger alleged that no information was provided by the cabin crew for the first 25 minutes. Later, they were told that that the pilot will apprise them about the situation after half an hour. He claimed that there were about 180 passengers on board and some children even started to cry due to the heat and suffocation. He claimed that the flight was then taken to the taxiing bay but the passengers were not allowed to deboard.

The airline, on the other hand, has denied these allegations and that it was a minor defect and there was no concern about the air-conditioning. “A minor defect was observed by the pilot while starting the engine. The maintenance team was advised and the defect was rectified, The aircraft was cleared to operate with a delay of 1 hour 9 minutes.” He added that there was no concern with the air-conditioning.

Meanwhile, another Dubai-bound IndiGo flight from the national capital was diverted to Muscat following a medical emergency on Monday, according to the airline. A total of 176 passengers were onboard. An IndiGo spokesperson said flight 6E 023 operating Delhi-Dubai route was diverted to Muscat on grounds of medical emergency.

“As a precautionary measure, the flight crew informed ATC (Air Traffic Controller) and requested for an ambulance and a local doctor. The passenger was examined and was declared fit to fly. The aircraft departed normally to Dubai,” the spokesperson said in a statement.