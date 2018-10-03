Passengers complain of uneasiness after Air India flight with 150 onboard halts for hours without AC, locked doors; airline responds

Late night on Tuesday, the flight developed a technical slag

A day after as many as 150 passengers onboard the Pune-Delhi Air India flight were reportedly left stranded at the Mumbai airport, the airline has come out with an explanation on the incident. Passengers complained that when the flight landed in Pune late on Tuesday night after developing a technical snag, the air-conditioner inside the flight was not working and the doors of the aircraft were kept closed, causing them severe discomfort.

In a statement issued today, Air India said, “Since we accord top priority to safety issues, flight delayed to sort out the last-minute technical glitch. Doors were shut for safety reasons due to unavailability of ladders at the airport.”

Late night on Tuesday, the flight developed a technical slag after which it was brought back to the runaway at the Pune airport. As there were no step ladders available at the time, doors of the aircraft could not be opened. Some of the passengers complained of breathing problems due to suffocation.

Passengers soon started to lose their cool as doors continued to remain closed. However, the problem was soon sorted out after which the flight left for Delhi.

Last month, in a similar incident, Jet Airways passengers onboard Kochi-Delhi flight had complained that they had to fly in discomfort as the cooling was not functioning properly. Passengers of the Delhi-bound flight also complained that they were sweating through the two-hour flight.

In response to a number complaints on social media in the last couple of months regarding glitches with air conditioning on Jet Airways flights, the airline had issued a statement saying that the issue was being addressed by its engineering team.