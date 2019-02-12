Passenger suffers cardiac arrest at Varanasi airport, CISF official saves him with CPR

Without losing any time, Inspector Kumar started administering cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) medical procedure to the passenger.

Prompt action by a CISF official saved the life of a Mumbai-bound passenger who suffered cardiac arrest at the airport, a senior official said Tuesday. Manoj Singh (48) suddenly fainted and fell in the terminal area of the Varanasi airport on Monday noon when he was placing his luggage on the x-ray scanner, he said. On-duty CISF Inspector Niraj Kumar saw the man collapsing and he immediately rushed to help, he said. “The man suffered a cardiac arrest. Without losing any time, Inspector Kumar started administering cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) medical procedure to the passenger.

The passenger soon regained his senses and was rushed to a hospital,” the official said. The man is now reported by the doctors to be stable, he said. He was supposed to travel to Mumbai. The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) is designated as the lead force to guard 60 civil airports in the country and it has trained a number of its personnel in conducting CPR and similar medical procedures.