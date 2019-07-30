Passage of triple talaq bill true testimony to Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas: Smriti Irani

Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani. (PTI)

Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani on Tuesday said the passage of the triple talaq bill in Rajya Sabha is a victory for millions of Muslim women and called it a “true testimony” to ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas’. Parliament approved the bill that makes the practice of instant triple talaq a criminal offence, after the contentious legislation was passed by Rajya Sabha earlier Tuesday. Irani said the passage of The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2019 is a victory for millions of Muslim women.

“Indeed a victory for millions of Muslim women. Grateful thanks Narendra Modi ji for leading this social revolution from the front. A true testimony to ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas’,” the Union minister said in a tweet. The slogan ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas’ (With all, for everybody’s development and having everyone’s trust) was coined by Prime Minister Modi after he was elected the leader of the BJP parliamentary party on May 25, two days after the general election results gave the saffron party a massive mandate for a second term at the Centre.

On Tuesday, National Commission for Women chairperson Rekha Sharma said the passage of the triple talaq bill will give gender equality to Muslim women. “The triple talaq bill passed in Rajya Sabha today is historic and will help Muslim women, who used to be thrown out of their house overnight by just repeating talaq three times without any support and sometimes without children. This is going to give gender equality to Muslim women. It will be a deterrent as men will think twice before they take such steps,” Sharma said. Under the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2019, divorcing through instant triple talaq will be illegal, void and would attract a jail term of three years for the husband.

While the bill makes triple talaq a “non-bailable” offence, an accused can approach a magistrate before trial to seek bail. In a non-bailable offence, bail cannot be granted by police at the police station itself.

The bill could not make it through the upper house earlier this year, although it was passed by Lok Sabha. It was again passed by Lok Sabha last week amid a walkout by several opposition parties including the Congress and the Trinamool Congress. The opposition parties say in its current form, the proposed law could be misused to harass Muslims and wanted it to be reviewed by a parliamentary committee.