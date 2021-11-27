Pass condolence resolution for farmers who died during agitation; appoint Deputy Speaker: Congress writes to Lok Sabha speaker

Chowdhury had earlier also written to the Speaker to fill the post as early as possible. (Representative image)

The Congress party today wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla urging him to pass a condolence resolution for the farmers who lost their lives during farmers’ agitation and also urged the speaker to initiate the process of appointment of his deputy. The letters by Leader of Opposition and Lok Sabha MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury came two days before the commencement of the Winter Session of Parliament from November 29.

“I would sincerely request you that as a mark of respect towards our ‘Annadata’, the House may unanimously pass a condolence resolution for farmers who lost their lives during farmer agitation. The passing of the resolution in the House will convey our gratitude for the sacrifice that our farmer brethren have given to the Nation,” said Chowdhury in a letter to Birla while wishing for smooth conduct of the Winter Session.

In another letter, Chowdhury said that appointment of the Deputy Speaker will help Birla in the smooth conduct of business in the house.

Quoting Article 93 of the Constitution which calls for the selection of the Speaker and Deputy Speaker as early as possible after the positions become vacant, Chowdhury wrote, “The Delhi High Court has asked the Central government to explain its stand on a petition that claimed keeping the post of Deputy Speaker of the Lok Sabha vacant is a violation of Article 93 of the Constitution. In view of the above, I would request you to please initiate the process of appointment of the Deputy Speaker as it would help you in the smooth conduct of business in the House.”

Chowdhury had earlier also written to the Speaker to fill the post as early as possible. The post has been lying vacant for more than two years, since the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.