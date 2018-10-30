Partying on tracks, 3 men get run over by Delhi-Bikaner Express, probe initiated

All the deceased were residents of Mangolpuri. (Representational image: IE)

In an unfortunate incident, a party of three men turned fatal when they were mowed to death by the Delhi-Bikaner Express in the early hours of October 29. The three men, identified as 50-year-old Mukesh Verma, a tailor, 25-year-old Sushil Kumar who was an auto-rickshaw driver and 26-year-old Dishant, met their fate when they were sitting on the tracks near the Nangloi Railway Station at 7.15 AM.

According to a PTI report, the trio is believed to be drunk when the incident occurred and did not vacate the tracks after failing to hear the sound of the train siren that was sounded by the driver. All the deceased were residents of Mangolpuri.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the 3 men were gambling and drinking on the tracks and failed to see the oncoming train or hear its siren leading to their death. Dinesh Gupta, the Railways DCP said that the bodies of Mukesh, Sushil and Dishant have been shifted to the Sabzi Mandi mortuary. The police have declared this incident as a clear case of accident by a running train. Gupta further said that the viscera of the deceased would be preserved in order to ascertain the presence of alcohol.

According to a Times of India report, the three men had arrived at the tracks just 15 minutes before the incident took place and this was not their first time. Locals claimed that the trio would often come out to the spot to drink. The area was a popular hangout spot for people to gamble and drink.

The incident comes days after the Amritsar Dussehra celebration incident, where 59 people were run over to death by a train and many others were injured. The incident took place when a large number of people had gathered near the Joda Phatak crossing to watch the burning effigy of Ravana.