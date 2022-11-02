‘Party shouldn’t take this lightly’: Sachin Pilot on PM Modi’s praise for Ashok Gehlot

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi heaped praise on Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot at a programme at Mangarh Dham, his former deputy Sachin Pilot on Wednesday drew parallels with the PM’s earlier praise of former senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad who later went on to resign from the party.

Addressing journalists at his house, Pilot termed the development as “interesting”, and said, “Such praise from PM Modi is not to be taken lightly. One must remember the PM praised Ghulam Nabi Azad in Parliament.. What happened later (Azad’s exit from Congress) was there for everyone to see.”

Praising CM Gehlot over his experience, PM Modi, addressing people from the ‘Bhil’ community in Rajasthan’s Banswara district on Monday, said, “Ashok ji and I have worked together as chief ministers. He was the senior-most in our lot. He is still one of the senior-most chief ministers among those who are sitting on the stage right now.”



On the other hand, Gehlot said that PM Modi is treated with huge respect whenever he travels abroad as he represents a nation, where democracy is alive even after 75 years of independence.



Pilot, who has naver hidden his differences with the incumbent CM, further stated that it was high time for the Congress high command to act on the notices sent by three Rajasthan party leaders, close aides of Gehlot, after they had revolted against the Congress Legislature Party (CLP), boycotting a key meeting on September 25 ahead of the Congress presidential polls.

The state party leaders were expressing their discontent over the Congress central leadership’s decision to appoint a CM candidate, without consulting them. As a result, 90 party legislators handed their resignation to the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly Speaker CP Joshi. Joshi hasn’t accepted their resignation yet.

The primary demands of the leaders was to decide upon Gehlot’s replacement only after the end of the Congress presidential elections and to choose someone from the Gehlot camp. Eventually, Gehlot had to drop out of the party presidential race.

After the observers appointed for the state Mallikarjun Kharge and Ajay Maken submitted their report of the leaders’ rebellion to then party chief Sonia Gandhi, the high command sent showcause notices to Rajasthan Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Dhariwal, state chief whip Mahesh Joshi and RTDC chief Dharmendra Rathore. After the leaders replied to their notices, the party is yet to act on them.

“The Congress is an old and disciplined party whose rules and regulations apply to everyone equally in the party. If indiscipline has been found, notices have been issued and responses were given, there should be a decision on the issue soon. Discipline and laws apply to everyone no matter how big an individual is. I strongly believe that Mallikarjun Kharge, who has just taken charge as Congress president, will arrive at a decision on this soon. It is just not possible that an act that has been found to be indiscipline, and answers sought and given, is not acted upon,” Pilot told reporters.