Party floated by IITans to contest 2019 Lok Sabha elections, gets ‘slate’ as election symbol

Ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections to elect a new government, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has allotted “slate” as the election symbol to the newly floated Bahujan Azad Party (BAP). The BAP was founded in December 2017 by 50 IITans with an aim to contribute to nation building.

In a statement issued last week, the BAP said that its election symbol “slate” suits the vision and mission of the party. The party announced that it will field candidates over 100 seats in the upcoming general elections in at least nine states — Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Maharastra, Telangana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand and Jammu and Kashmir.

The main election issues for the party, the BAP said, would be unemployment, education, health facilities and agriculture economy. The party said that its agenda is inclusive growth and strengthen every citizen of the country including youths, farmers and labourers.

The party is led by Naveen Kkumar, an IIT-Delhi alumni. Naveen said that he believes India has invested a lot in him and he must pay back to the country.

“The goal is to provide at least one job to every household,” Naveen said, adding that he wants justice for all and infuse scientific temperament in society to address grievances of the public.

Sarkar Akhilesh, a 2014 IIT-Kharagpur pass out, said that he could have led an easy after obtaining a degree from the renowned institution. But he sacrificed everything because his aim is social justice and development for all. Anand Kumar Maurya, 2006 IIT Delhi graduate, said that he left his startup in Bangkok and come back India to serve the marginalised.

The BAP said that it will provide an alternative to people and take on forces which demean the country’s Constitution.