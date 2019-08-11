Party facing hard time answering people’s queries, says TMC leader

Banerjee has recently launched helpline number 9137091370 and website www.didikebolo.com to enable people to have a direct interface with party functionaries. (File photo)

The TMC leaders and ministers, who have been visiting villages across the state as part of the party’s mass outreach programme, are facing a tough time answering queries on “cut money” and corruption allegations, sources said here. As advised by poll strategist Prashant Kishor and his firm ‘Indian Political Action Committee’ — hired by the TMC to shore up its popularity in the state after the Lok Sabha debacle — more than 1,000 party leaders will be visiting 10,000 villages over the next 100 days, spend time with local people and address their grievances.

“Some people are happy, but there are others who are questioning us on cut money, arrogance and misbehaviour by local leaders and the corruption charges levelled against them. We are facing a tough time answering these questions,” a TMC leader said on the condition of anonymity. Among those participating in the outreach programme are senior party leaders and ministers Rabindranath Ghosh, Jyotipriyo Mullick, Abdur Rezzak Mollah.

“A number of people have also asked us why we were hesitating to throw out corrupt and arrogant leaders from the party. We will submit our observations to the leadership,” said another TMC leader. Mollah was seen spending his Saturday night at disgruntled TMC leader Muzzafar Ahmed’s residence in Bhangore area of North 24 Paraganas district.

The state food processing industries minister told PTI that he would do his best to win back Ahmed’s trust. According to sources, the Lok Sabha polls this year, which saw the BJP bagging 18 of the state’s 42 seats, have debunked the myth of TMC’s invincibility. TMC supremo and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had in June cautioned party councilors against indulging in corrupt activities and extorting “cut money” or illegal commission from people for doling out government scheme benefits.

The party, which won 22 Lok Sabha seats, has sought “professional help” to refurbish its image in order to counter an aggressive and ideology-driven BJP in the state, ahead of the 2021 assembly polls, the sources said. Banerjee has recently launched helpline number 9137091370 and website www.didikebolo.com to enable people to have a direct interface with party functionaries.