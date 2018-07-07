Partner with industry without losing integrity, President Ram Nath Kovind tells varsities

President Ram Nath Kovind (PTI)

President Ram Nath Kovind today urged universities to reduce their dependence on the government by building partnerships with the industry and other institutions. He also said universities should go for “self mobilisation” without compromising their integrity.

“While there has been a traditional dependence on the government, one must be aware of the physical constraints as well as ever-growing needs of universities,” Kovind said. The president was addressing the annual convocation of the Goa University at Dona Paula near here. Governor and Chancellor Mridula Sinha and Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar were also present on the occasion.

“I would urge universities for focused partnership towards the industry and other institutions. It is necessary to promote a culture of entrepreneurship among students and researchers,” Kovind said. Speaking about the Goa University, he said the institution could guide the country in two areas of knowledge. “The first reference is to the Department of Portuguese and Lusophone studies. I am told this department is the only such in the subcontinent,” he said.

“The department offers us the opportunity to gain insights into Lusophone countries that extend from Africa to South America, and build network with them. It also offers an opportunity to strengthen the relations with Portugal and the European Union, which is a valuable partner,” the president said. He said the second reference is to the Department of Marine Sciences, which has several branches of studies, including physical oceanography, marine geology and marine biology among others.

“The potential for this department is limitless. India is surrounded by oceans and it has a long coastline. We have been slow in realising the wealth of ocean and developing our blue economy, the marine bio-diversity and its uses to resources and minerals in the sea. “India can be a leader in this field and I see, Goa University can be a fulcrum in our blue economy,” Kovind said.